“I am developing major issues with authority” - Former WWE World Champion calls out Adam Pearce

It's official – Adam Pearce is dealing with a lot of issues on the road to WrestleMania.

In the past several months, Pearce has been doing his absolute best trying to handle the chaos across both WWE RAW and SmackDown. But without any help, he's been with way too much on his plate.

One of his main issues lately has been factions like The Judgment Day and The Bloodline attacking people and causing havoc across both RAW and SmackDown.

The Judgment Day's Finn Balor took to social media this afternoon and posted an angry photo of himself screaming at WWE referee Eddie Orengo. Balor stated that he is developing major issues with authority, calling out Adam Pearce in the process.

"I am developing major issues with authority (take note @ScrapDaddyAP @EddieOrengoWWE @WWE_DaniloA) *photo emoji* @timmsy," Finn Balor said in a tweet.

Chelsea Green wasn't thrilled about Adam Pearce's swiss chocolate substitute

Dealing with factions like The Judgment Day wasn't bad enough; now Adam Pearce has a returning Chelsea Green to deal with her long list of demands to make her happy on WWE RAW.

When Green demanded Pearce deliver the swiss chocolate she asked for, the WWE official made a joke out of it on social media by posting a picture of a Swiss Miss chocolate packet instead.

While many had a good laugh, Chelsea Green was less than thrilled by Pearce's tweet and demanded to speak to his manager instead, tweeting out:

"Is there somebody above you? I'd like to speak to YOUR manager. Please forward me his contact info," Chelsea Green said in a tweet.

