"I didn’t feel anything," "Never felt inappropriate" - WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella addresses viral moment

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella officially returned to the promotion a while back and has often appeared on the red brand. Recently, she was part of a viral moment, which she addressed.WWE SummerSlam was arguably the biggest event of the year, and several superstars and legends got the opportunity to interact with the fans before the two-night historic show. During this, a photo went viral where Nikki Bella posed with a fan, which raised some questions. The pose and Bella's facial expression raised the question of whether she was uncomfortable with it.In a recent episode of The Brie and Nikki Show, the two-time WWE Divas Champion addressed the elephant in the room and explained the entire situation. During this, she did defend the fan and stated that nothing about the incident made her feel uncomfortable. However, the backlash made her rethink some of her decisions going forward, and she stated she won't ever do a pose like that during a meet and greet.“I do feel like, from now on, there is gonna have to be a ‘no prom pose’ rule, after this photo. I will say, he had an incredible story. He asked vey politely about doing a prom photo. I have done it a bunch. I didn’t feel anything…it wasn’t like…it never felt inappropriate. It didn’t feel like what the photo looks like. I think that was his posture. I feel like it was his posture. My pants were kind of baggy and stuck out. You know how sometimes photos get distorted,&quot; Bella said.She further added:&quot;That photo is more distorted than it actually was. That can kind of happen. I feel like now, after that, lesson learned. I do prom photos a lot with people and now it’s going to be a no,” Bella said. [H/T - Fightful]This was the picture that went viral on social media:Nikki Bella could end up getting a title shot against major WWE nameAfter she appeared in the Women's Royal Rumble match, Nikki Bella revealed she was set to have another run with WWE in the coming months. She eventually made her return on the red brand before Evolution in Atlanta to set up a feud with Liv Morgan.Unfortunately, Morgan's injury derailed those plans, and Bella ended up in the Women's Battle Royale at the event, which Stephanie Vaquer won. The WWE Hall of Famer did compete following the event and recently set up a storyline with Becky Lynch on the red brand.The veteran cut a heated promo on Monday Night RAW after WWE SummerSlam 2025, and it seems like Nikki Bella will be in title contention sooner rather than later against the Women's Intercontinental Champion, Becky Lynch.