"I didn’t feel like I had the best reign" - Big E says he wanted more out of his WWE Championship run

Big E recently looked back on his time as WWE Champion, stating that he wanted more out of his reign.

The New Day member captured the holy grail of wrestling for the first time on the September 13, 2021, episode of Monday Night RAW after cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on Bobby Lashley. He held the gold for 110 days before losing it to Brock Lesnar at the Day 1 premium live event in a Fatal Five-way match.

During a recent interview with PopCulture, Big E shared that he is grateful he was given the opportunity to hold the WWE Championship, but doesn't think his run was the best.

"It was a great learning experience for me. It was one of those things where, you know, if I’m being honest, I wanted more. I didn’t feel like I had the best reign. I feel like there was a lot of meat left on the bone, a lot more that we could have done there so yeah, for me, I was really fortunate and really blessed to have that opportunity and really grateful for it as well. I felt like I was proud of myself in that, the demands with that title are real," he said. [H/T POST Wrestling]

Big E says he wouldn't have gotten to the WWE Title picture without The New Day

Kofi Kingston was the first member of The New Day to win the WWE Championship. He captured the coveted title at WrestleMania 35 after defeating Bryan Danielson.

Big E shared that he wouldn't have gotten to the title picture without The New Day and that he was able to develop because of them.

"I wanted more out of the reign and felt like a lot more could have been accomplished in-ring and on TV, on SmackDown, on Raw... It’s definitely something that I’m incredibly proud of and grateful for and I can go on and on about it but honestly, truly, I don’t get there without Kofi (Kingston) and (Xavier) Woods and just the experience with The New Day and really being able to open up and expand and grow as a performer because of those two."

Big E is currently out of action due to an injury. The WWE Superstar has revealed in interviews that he is unsure if he will make a return to the ring.

