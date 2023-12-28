"I didn’t get to choose to leave," says released 29-year-old WWE star

A released WWE star has hinted at possibly returning to the promotion somewhere down the line.

Backstage interviewer McKenzie Mitchell was let go by World Wrestling Entertainment on December 1, 2023, thus ending her long tenure with the company. She appeared on Chris Van Vliet's podcast soon after and opened up about her release.

McKenzie Mitchell commented on a possible return and said she didn't get to say goodbye to the Triple H-led company. Judging by her comments, she would probably be glad to make a return to WWE in the distant future.

“Never say never. I know that people say that and it kind of sounds cliche. But it’s true. I didn’t get to have my goodbye in WWE. I didn’t get to choose to leave. And that’s where I was saying I think some people need to take a break, I didn’t get that opportunity to say, I’m ready to take a break. I was ready to keep on going and go to WrestleMania and do the Royal Rumble and all of those things. So it was really awesome to hear Shawn [Michaels] say those things: never say never,” she said.

McKenzie Mitchell's husband, Vic Joseph, still works for WWE

Vic Joseph has been with the promotion for the past six years or so. He currently works as a play-by-play commentator on the NXT brand.

He and McKenzie Mitchell got hitched last year. Mitchell had the following to say to Vliet about Joseph still working for the company:

“So that’s really interesting that he’s still there, I’m not. I don’t know if people know but we were the first couple on the announce team. Like genuinely like that our announcer and announcer that are married. So we kind of like really figured it out there but I’m of course still supportive of WWE and NXT and I still watch him and I still text him good luck before every show. I’ve still obviously all my friends are still there. So I’m still supportive.”

Only time will tell if McKenzie Mitchell makes her way back to the promotion somewhere down the line. She certainly did a great job as a backstage interviewer and would seemingly love to have another multi-year stint in the future.

