“I didn’t realize he was that small” - Kevin Nash shares interesting opinion on recent WWE signing

Kevin Nash shared his opinion on recent WWE signee Logan Paul after his match against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel.

Logan Paul took on the Head of the Table at the company's latest Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia. While fans were sceptical heading into the match, considering the YouTuber's lack of experience inside the ring, the match ended up being a great one.

Speaking about the bout on a recent edition of the Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash made an interesting point regarding the size difference between the two WWE superstars.

"I did get a chance to watch Reigns versus the Paul kid, from Saudi Arabia. I did get a chance to watch that. I’m gonna say this… I’m gonna get browbeaten because God forbid if Kevin Nash was to let anybody that wasn’t nine feet tall wrestle… I didn’t realize [Logan Paul] was that small. He was noticeably smaller than Roman Reigns," said Nash. [H/T- 411Mania]

Kevin Nash went on to emphasize his point by referring to his classic WWE rivalry with Triple H

In 2003, Kevin Nash and Triple H were embroiled in an iconic feud over the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Big Daddy Cool brought up the size difference between him and the Game to make his point.

"Look at the size of Roman’s head next to his. That’s the size of a man. He can have an eleven inch pen*s but if it’s like a number two pencil, that’s one thing. But if it’s got a head like a softball, you’re still gonna be the man. That looks like Hunter working against me, size-wise," Nash added.

crazy ass moments in nu metal history @numetal_moment Bad Blood Triple H Vs Kevin Nash promo featuring "Headstrong" by Trapt (2003) Bad Blood Triple H Vs Kevin Nash promo featuring "Headstrong" by Trapt (2003) https://t.co/KXcvZ9Cezc

The former Diesel and the King of Kings met in numerous pay-per-view clashes over the world title, with Triple H coming out on top at crucial moments. Their two best matches were a Street Fight at Insurrextion 2003 and a Hell in a Cell clash at Bad Blood, where Mick Foley served as the special guest referee. Their singles clash at Judgment Day ended in a disqualification defeat for Triple H.

YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click here to find out how!

Did you know Macho Man confronted a WWE Hall of Famer for looking at Elizabeth? Details here.

Poll : 0 votes