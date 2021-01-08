"I didn’t really like Royal Rumbles" - Stone Cold Steve Austin

Stone Cold Steve Austin has revealed that he was never a big fan of the Royal Rumble match. He believes that many things can go wrong with the event, and even recalled an incident during his first Royal Rumble outing in San Diego.

The Rattlesnake is a three-time Royal Rumble winner having won the marquee match in 1997, 1998 and 2001.

Speaking to Ryan Satin from FOX Sports, Stone Cold Steve Austin was asked what his favorite moment in the Royal Rumble was. The former WWE Champion gave a shocking response to this by revealing that he has never liked match to being with.

Austin would bring up his first-ever Royal Rumble experience, where he unfortunately had a huge botch.

"I’ll share this with you. I won three Royal Rumbles, but I didn’t really like Royal Rumbles, because there’s so much going on. So many things that can’t go wrong because everything’s gotta work out. You know what I’m speaking of, without just spelling it out. I’ll never forget in San Diego at my first Royal Rumble. I was supposed to be the fourth guy left in the ring and Rikishi, or somebody, gave me a clothesline and the ropes were so baby oiled up from everybody wearing baby oil, I slipped. There was a bunch of guys in the ring and I went out way early. I hit the ground, and I’m still pretty new in the company at this time, Ryan, but they’re gonna try to keep me in the Rumble, so they’re giving me a little bit of a push and I blew it!" said Stone Cold Steve Austin. (H/t FOX Sports)

Stone Cold Steve Austin is glad he won three Royal Rumble matches

Despite not liking the Royal Rumble as much as we thought, Stone Cold Steve Austin was still very happy with the fact that he has won the Royal Rumble three times. He currently holds the record for most victories in the marquee match, but he did bring up the possibility of Randy Orton equalling it.

"I didn’t really care for Royal Rumbles. I won three and I’m glad that I won three. I think Randy Orton, if he wins – hadn’t he won two?" said Stone Cold Steve Austin

It would be sad to see the Royal Rumble record that Stone Cold has set be broken. Do you think Randy Orton will match Austin's record this year?