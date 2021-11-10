"I didn’t think we were that close but okay" - Becky Lynch reacts to SmackDown star's 'bestie' tweet

Becky Lynch rarely misses the mark with her social media responses, and The Man recently engaged in some amusing banter with Aliyah and Liv Morgan.

Smackdown's Aliyah wrote "Go Bestie" while reacting to a WWE post about Liv Morgan's recent high-profile victory over RAW.

Becky Lynch had a cheeky response to Aliyah's comment with the following tweet:

"I didn't think we were that close but okay," Lynch responded.

The reigning RAW Women's champion also took some time to take a massive shot at Liv Morgan. Lynch referenced Morgan's unimpressive win-loss record in WWE and stated that she couldn't call herself a champion after winning just one big match in four years.

"One win in 4 years don't make a champion," Lynch wrote.

Liv Morgan will face Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship

It's been a few weeks since WWE began building up Liv Morgan as the next challenger for Becky Lynch's Title.

The former Riott Squad member competed in a massive Fatal Five-way contest on this week's RAW. All the five representatives from the red brand's women's Survivor Series team battled it out for the No.1 Contender's spot, and Liv Morgan unsurprisingly came out on top despite the stiff competition.

After the match, Morgan had a brief face-off with Becky Lynch at the announcer's desk, and several fans were pleased to see Liv finally receive a shot at capturing the Women's Title.

Liv Morgan has often been seen as an underutilized talent in WWE's stacked women's division, and the championship opportunity was a long time coming for the 27-year-old superstar.

While most pundits don't expect to see Liv Morgan pull off an upset against Becky Lynch, the upcoming title match should still help improve her standing in the RAW roster.

What are your predictions for Liv Morgan's championship clash against Becky Lynch? Are you happy to finally see Morgan at the top of the card?

