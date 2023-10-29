"I disagree" - Cody Rhodes gets legend's support over accusation he has no character and is just a 'white meat babyface'

The long wait for Cody Rhodes to 'finish his story' has led to a specific section of the fanbase questioning the star's character. Konnan recently spoke up against the criticism and explained why The American Nightmare actually had one of the most well-laid-out narratives in WWE.

While Roman Reigns continues to be the biggest heel and the final videogame boss of sorts in WWE, Cody Rhodes is inarguably one of the top babyfaces.

Rhodes came incredibly close to dethroning Reigns at WrestleMania 39, and many believe he will get another chance, presumably at next year's mega show.

While speaking on a recent Keepin' It 100 episode, Konnan came to Cody Rhodes' defense after being called out for just being a white meat babyface and noted that the 38-year-old WWE star actually had a very compelling character with a deep backstory.

"I think he said he had no character. Well, it's in front of you; look at it real quick. I disagree. He has got a huge character," stressed the wrestling legend. "He was in that system. They gave him a superhero gimmick that didn't work. The son of a legend, the brother of a wrestler. And now, he has come back after being in the competition." [1:41 - 2:18]

Konnan added that WWE officials were clever in not making Cody Rhodes champion immediately after they signed the former AEW star. He reminded listeners about Dusty Rhodes' career and why Cody Rhodes' story made a lot of sense.

The 59-year-old felt there was no need for WWE to tinker around with Rhodes' persona, especially a possible heel turn, as Dusty's son was one of the hottest babyfaces in wrestling.

"I thought WWE was very smart in not giving him the title quickly because the journey is half the fun. So, you're going on this journey with him to do something his Dad never did, who, by the way, also made fun of his Dad with the polka dot. So, people who know the backstory know something is there, and there is no reason to turn him heel right now. He is super hot." [2:19 - 2:41]

Disco Inferno on why he is not concerned about a future world title reign for Cody Rhodes

There are no guarantees in WWE, but several fans would love to see Cody Rhodes eventually take the undisputed title off of Roman Reigns. However, what happens after he wins it? Will Cody feel the pressure of following up Roman's reign and not impress as champion?

Disco Inferno was least worried about the future and was more focused on the current storylines.

The former WCW star applauded WWE for putting out angles that were engaging and involved multiple superstars, which is all that Disco Inferno wanted from the company.

"I don't know, bro; I don't like looking forward; what's going to happen if they give the title to Cody? I just like to follow these storylines as they commence every week. Like, right now, the WWE, their first two shows of the year, RAW and Smackdown, are doing good soap-opera storytelling; like, you don't know where they are going with Drew McIntyre and the Bloodline, Jey," admitted Disco. "Everybody is holding true to the characters right now, and that's all I ask of them." [From 00:55 onwards]

Will Cody win the ultimate prize in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.