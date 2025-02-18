  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Mia Yim
  • "I don’t even know my character" — Michin addresses not connecting with WWE fans

"I don’t even know my character" — Michin addresses not connecting with WWE fans

By Joel Varughese
Modified Feb 18, 2025 19:15 GMT
Michin performs on SmackDown [Photo credit: WWE]
Michin performs on SmackDown [Photo credit: WWE]

Michin had a great opportunity right out of the gate upon her WWE re-signing in late 2022. She joined veteran wrestler AJ Styles' faction, The O.C.

Ad

However, despite years of working under the tutelage of a two-time WWE Champion, Michin still finds it hard to build a solid relationship with fans. She has finally addressed this disconnect.

In an interview with THE SPEAKEEZY, Michin admitted she is well aware of it and claimed even she is unsure what her on-screen character is about. All she knows is to wrestle, which the 35-year-old believes is her strong point.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"That’s a great question because I don’t even know my character. I can wrestle my a** off, but I know that my biggest hindrance is I have a problem connecting with the crowd because I’m still trying to figure out what my character is. [...] In wrestling, you want to have you, just accelerated times a hundred." [From 45:34 onwards]
Ad

Top name doesn't want to enter the WWE Hall of Fame. More details HERE.

youtube-cover
Ad

The 35-year-old put over Rhea Ripley and Tiffany Stratton for figuring out their on-screen personas.

WWE star Michin is a gamer, a dog lover, low-key and chill

Mia Yim further discussed her off-screen life, stating that she prefers going back home and minding her own business. She enjoys petting her dogs, playing video games, and keeping a low profile.

Ad

Unfortunately, the 35-year-old acknowledged the fact that this is not something that could easily translate to WWE television:

"I’m a gamer. I just want to go home and hang out with my dogs. I’m very low-key and chill," Michin said. "It’s just so hard to tell it for the casual fans. People that watch us on stream or watches our YouTube will know that, but someone that is just getting into wrestling, just flipping it on, they’re not gonna know who I am. [...] I’m still trying to figure out who I am," she added.
Ad
Ad

The 35-year-old stalwart had a standout moment late last year when she wrestled in the inaugural WWE Women's United States Championship match against Chelsea Green. Even in defeat, history was made.

Please credit the source and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Quick Links

Edited by Jacob Terrell
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी