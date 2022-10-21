WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg gave his honest opinion on being an outsider in the company.

Goldberg has been in the wrestling and entertainment industry for over two decades. After leaving WWE, he pursued a career in acting and landed several roles in movies and television shows. In 2016, he made a shocking return to the company and defeated Brock Lesnar in less than two minutes.

In the past, WWE didn't favor wrestlers who came or went to rival promotions like WCW and TNA. On the Roman Atwood podcast, the 55-year-old superstar was candid about how the company treats its outsiders:

"My relationship with WWE has never been a 100% on the up and up because I worked for a company that was competing against them in the Monday Night Wars, and I had the title, right? So I don't expect them ever to treat me like one of their own. I just don't." (From 55:15 to 55:34)

Goldberg's second WWE run was considered to be better as he was utilized more fairly than his first run.

Goldberg on how WWE perceived him as a champion in the company

Da Man has been one of the most dominant forces in all of professional wrestling since his WCW debut in the 90s.

In 2018, he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame and made sporadic appearances for the company. On the Roman Atwood podcast, he spoke about how WWE perceived him as a champion in their company compared to WCW:

"I think at WCW, I was the world champion for a while. WWE, I don't think they ever wanted me to be the champion for more than like 10 minutes. Although I'm still in a contract, sorry guys." (From 9:58 to 10:09)

Earlier this year, he appeared at the Elimination Chamber premium live event where he lost to Roman Reigns.

