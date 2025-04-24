"I don’t give a fu*k" - 40-year-old WWE star admits to hurting co-workers in the ring

A major WWE Superstar didn't mince words while admitting that she hurt her co-workers in the ring during matches. Nia Jax said she doesn't "give a fu*k" about hurting her co-workers during The Roast of WrestleMania.
Nia Jax's comments at The Roast of WrestleMania recently went viral on social media after the audio of her performance was leaked online. She targeted several names, most notably Charlotte Flair.
Nia Jax also talked about accusations of being reckless towards her fellow WWE Superstars in the ring. Here's what she said about the same:
"Let me get this out of the way, I’m Nia Jax. Yes, I’ve hurt half of the women’s rosters, and no, I don’t give a fu*k.” [H/T No DQ]
Nia Jax talks about WWE fans saying she's reckless in the ring
Jax has been accused by fans of hurting her co-workers in the ring, most notably Becky Lynch and Kairi Sane. Back in 2023, Jax said the following about the accusations on Ring The Belle:
"I remember having a conversation with Randy Orton because I had watched one of his matches with Brock [Lesnar] when they first started out and I was like, 'Oh my gosh, you guys were so all over the place,' Jax said. "He was like, 'Yeah, we were s***. We didn't know what we were doing. Back then there wasn't a YouTube or a Twitter or an Instagram that reminded you how many things you messed up on.' Sometimes mistakes happen, and I never want to be unsafe," Jax said. "I always made it a point to make sure people felt comfortable getting in the ring with me, and so that kind of hurt my feelings, but I knew backstage people had my back." [H/T WrestlingInc]
Jax has done pretty well for herself ever since returning to WWE two years ago. Unfortunately, WWE CCO Triple H couldn't find a spot for the former Women's Champion on the WrestleMania 41 card.