"I don’t know if he has it in him" - Dominik says Rey Mysterio is scared to face him at WrestleMania

Dominik Mysterio has commented on a potential match against his father Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania 39.

At WWE Clash at the Castle last year, the 25-year-old star turned heel for the first time by attacking Edge and The Master of the 619 after their tag team match against The Judgment Day. He then joined forces with the heelish group as its fourth member. To avoid crossing paths and feuding with his son on RAW, the former WWE Champion accepted Triple H's offer to move to SmackDown instead.

During a recent appearance on Cheap Heat, Dominik spoke about possibly wrestling Rey Mysterio at The Show of Shows. He stated that he doesn't think his father has the guts to fight him.

“I think it would definitely be a full story moment, I just don’t know if he’d do it man. I don’t know if he has it in him to put his hands on me. Yeah, he would do it when I was a kid. He’d be more than happy to come home and put his hands on me and discipline me when I was a kid... I don’t know if he is scared of me, but he definitely doesn’t want any. Like I said, I’ve put my hands on him, I’ve 619ed him, I’ve thrown him against the post, I’ve betrayed him, I’ve ruined his holidays. I don’t know what else I can do at this point. I just don’t know if he has it in him to put his hands on me to be honest," said Dominik. (H/T Fightful)

WWE @WWE All @reymysterio wanted was a nice Valentine’s Day dinner with his wife, but once again @RheaRipley_WWE and @DomMysterio35 crashed the party All @reymysterio wanted was a nice Valentine’s Day dinner with his wife, but once again @RheaRipley_WWE and @DomMysterio35 crashed the party 😬 https://t.co/pd8Abtpot1

Dominik says he would agree to face Rey Mysterio in WWE

Rhea Ripley and Dominik are set to appear on this week's episode of WWE SmackDown. This means there could be another confrontation between them.

During the same interview, Dominik was asked if he would agree to have a match against Rey Mysterio. He responded by saying:

“I’d do it, I’d do it in a heartbeat." (H/T Fightful)

It'll be interesting to see whether Rey Mysterio will change his mind about not wanting to face his son. Defeating the wrestling legend at WrestleMania 39 would be a career-defining moment for Dom.

