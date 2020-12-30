"I don’t like your pasty white skin" - Vince McMahon to former WWE Superstar before pulling him from TV

In a recent interview, former WWE Superstar Trevor Murdoch revealed how he and former tag team partner Lance Cade were removed from television by Vince McMahon for a strange reason.

Trevor Murdoch is the current NWA National Champion. Murdoch is also a former Tag Team Champion in WWE, winning the titles three times alongside Lance Cade.

Trevor Murdoch was interviewed by Bill Pritchard of WrestleZone recently. During the interview, the former WWE Tag Team Champion revealed how he and Lance Cade were once pulled from television and how every idea they pitched got shot down. They later found out Vince McMahon had made the decision.

"We were pulled off of TV, and we were throwing ideas to the writers, and every week we were just getting just shot down like, ‘No, no, no.’ And we hit up one of the writers one day and we’re like, ‘We keep giving you guys ideas, you guys are coming up with ideas, who’s shutting us down?’ And they straight up told us it’s Vince."

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon "hated" Lance Cade's black hair

Trevor Murdoch went on to give more details. He revealed how he went to meet Vince McMahon alongside Lance Cade. After they spoke to Vince, the WWE CEO revealed two factors he was not happy with. Here's what Murdoch said.

"We sat down with him, Lance is on one side, I’m on the other side, and we just asked him outright, ‘The writers are throwing ideas at you, we’re throwing ideas at you, and you keep shooting us down. What is it that you are not happy with when it comes to us?’ And he pulled his glasses down, looked at both of us, and he looked at Lance, who had black hair at the time, and he goes, ‘I hate your fake black hair.’ And he looked at me, and he goes, ‘I don’t like your pasty white skin.’ The next day, I’m tan and my partner’s got bleached blonde hair… Sure enough, Vince gets a picture of it, that next week, we’re on TV."

Trevor Murdoch has found success in the NWA after signing with the promotion in 2019.