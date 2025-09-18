“I don’t need 2 Hulk Hogans," said Vince McMahon to WWE star before firing him

A former WWE Superstar claims Vince McMahon fired him because he looked like Hulk Hogan. Dan Spivey recalled his final chat with McMahon, where he was told that the company didn't need two Hogans.
Hogan was the biggest superstar in the pro-wrestling business back in the mid-to-late 80s. Dan Spivey had a brief stint with WWE back then. At one point, Spivey donned the character of "Golden Boy," a gimmick that was similar to that of Hogan's.
As per Dan Spivey, Vince McMahon didn't "need 2 Hulk Hogans" and fired him as a result. Here's what he said on a recent edition of Wrestling Epicenter:
“Well, I didn’t hear people compare me to Hogan at the time and nobody seemed to have a problem with it so I kept doing it. That was really one of the stupidest things I did, though. I wish I had never did it. I don’t know why I did it. I should have gone away, come back with my hair dyed black or something. But, I went with the long blond hair, yellow trunks, and yellow boots. I guess it was OK. Nobody ever said anything. And, it eventually caught up to me because Vince McMahon called me one day after a lot of other things happened and he said, “I don’t need 2 Hulk Hogan’s.” And, he let me go.” [H/T Wrestling News]
Hulk Hogan dominated WWE's main event scene like no one ever did
It's been about three decades since Hogan was WWE's biggest superstar. No one has come close to dominating WWE's main event scene like The Hulkster did back in the 80s and early 90s.
Hogan headlined eight of the first nine WrestleManias. He only lost one main event out of eight, to The Ultimate Warrior at WrestleMania VI. Hogan went on to become the biggest heel in the industry in WCW, resulting in the birth of the Monday Night Wars.