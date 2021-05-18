"I don’t need stunts or gimmicks" - Roman Reigns makes bold claim after his latest Universal Championship defense

Roman Reigns once again successfully defended the WWE Universal Championship at the recently concluded WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view. In the aftermath of his win over Cesaro, The Tribal Chief sent a bold message via social media.

Roman Reigns got past one of his toughest tests in the form of Cesaro, and he did so in an absolutely dominant manner. The Swiss Superman passed out to the Guillotine submission at the end of their clash.

Taking to Twitter, Reigns recently responded to one of WWE's tweets and reminded everyone why he is "the main event." The Universal Champion stated that he doesn't need any stunts or gimmicks to succeed in WWE.

I don’t need stunts or gimmicks. I am every bit of this art form. 30 min inside the ropes.. No crowd, no problem. Head and shoulders above everyone else and that’s being generous!!



THEE MAIN EVENT. #TakeItFromMe https://t.co/TuWNiSIczZ — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) May 18, 2021

As mentioned in the tweet above, Roman Reigns concluded his message by claiming that he is head and shoulders above his competition.

Roman Reigns has been one of the most successful WWE Universal Champions in history

Roman Reigns' current reign as the WWE Universal Champion has been absolutely dominant so far. Reigns has beaten every single challenger that WWE lined up in front of him, including the likes of Daniel Bryan and Edge.

Throughout the course of Reigns' current WWE Universal title run, all of his challengers have put up a great fight, but they eventually failed to take the belt away from The Tribal Chief.

Following his latest victory over Cesaro, Reigns had a brief staredown with former tag team partner Seth Rollins. Recent speculation has suggested that Rollins could challenge Reigns to a title match in the future, but the former's current focus certainly remains on Cesaro.

Meanwhile, it remains to be seen who will emerge as Roman Reigns' next challenger for the title. It is safe to say that one shouldn't be betting against The Tribal Chief at the moment, as he has been highly successful in his title matches since capturing the Universal Championship last summer.