“I don’t think anyone knows” - Former Women’s Champion gives backstage update on Vince McMahon’s return

Vince McMahon made headlines once again at the start of the year when he forced his way back into the company along with two others, rejoining WWE's Board of Directors. Ronda Rousey recently gave a backstage update on Vince McMahon's return to the company.

Last year, Ronda Rousey turned heel for the first time and aligned herself with Shayna Baszler after winning the SmackDown Women's Championship from Liv Morgan at WWE Extreme Rules. After a couple of defenses, she lost the title to the returning Charlotte Flair.

It's been over two weeks since the Baddest Woman on the Planet appeared on weekly television. On a recent edition of her live stream, Rousey revealed backstage reaction and how the management has taken the return of Vince McMahon to the company. Check it out:

"I don't know. If you haven't noticed, everything's a little bit in flux with the WWE right now. And I don't think anyone knows what's going on with anybody, let alone this week or weeks from now." [19:45 - 19:58]

Ronda went on to mention that she was supposed to appear on an episode of SmackDown. However, she is not sure what the plans are for her down the line.

If you're interested in sports betting, the NFL Playoffs begin this weekend! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets at DraftKings!

Make your first deposit now! Bet $5+ on any sport pre-game ML and get $150 if your bet wins!

Ronda Rousey won her first RAW and SmackDown Women's Championship under Vince McMahon's old regime

In 2018, Ronda Rousey made her WWE debut and began working on the main roster. Her first run came under the old regime headed by Vince McMahon, where she won several championships.

She started the year by defeating Stephanie McMahon and Triple H in a mixed-gender tag team match alongside Kurt Angle. She later defeated Alexa Bliss at SummerSlam 2018 to win her first RAW Women's Championship.

In 2019, she went on hiatus due to maternal leave and dropped the title to Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 35. In 2022, she made her return to the company and won the Women's Royal Rumble match.

Before Vince McMahon's reign ended, she defeated Charlotte Flair in an 'I Quit' match to win the SmackDown Women's Championship. She won another title on the blue brand under the new regime before dropping it back to The Queen.

Who do you think Ronda Rousey will face at WrestleMania 39? Sound off in the comment section below.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit Ronda Rousey's YouTube channel and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Recommended Video Here are some WWE stars who were injured at the worst possible time.

Poll : 0 votes