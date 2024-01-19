"I haven't done everything yet" - Bayley says there's still a lot of things she wants to accomplish in WWE

Bayley is one of the most successful female stars in WWE history, but there are still more things that she wants to accomplish.

The Role Model is the first-ever Women's Grand Slam Champion, as she's held every active title in the company that she can physically contest for. She's even won the Money in the Bank contract, and an Elimination Chamber match. However, she's yet to win the Royal Rumble and headline WrestleMania.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated in a recent interview, Bayley spoke about being a part of Damage CTRL and how it's worked out for her. She added that being a part of the group has given her more goals to accomplish.

“Damage CTRL, it’s worked out for the best for all of us. And there is still more we can do together. I’m very proud of my body of work. I’ve done things I never thought I’d be able to do. And once you accomplish a goal, it adds another. Bringing in Damage-CTRL has given me more goals. I haven’t done everything yet. In my opinion, there is still a lot left to get done and I have to make sure it gets done," she said. [H/T Sports Illustrated]

Bayley names Sasha Banks (Mercedes Mone) as her Michael Jordan

The Role Model and The Boss have a lot of history going back to their time in NXT. They've faced each other numerous times and are also the inaugural WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

During the same interview, she added that she has a lot of chemistry with Sasha Banks and named her as her Michael Jordan.

“I don’t have chemistry in the ring with anyone else like I do with her,” said Bayley. “No one teaches me like her. She’s my [Michael] Jordan.”

Bayley has already declared her entry for this year's Royal Rumble match. It'll be interesting to see whether she'll win the bout for the first time in her career this year.

