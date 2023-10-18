"I would have been effed" - Former WWE writer reveals the biggest problem in top feuds on RAW

Former WWE writer Vince Russo reviewed the recently concluded RAW season premiere and shared the biggest problem with the creative booking of the show.

The star-studded red brand started its new season with a massive title change, new championship feuds, and memorable segments. However, as per the wrestling veteran, the show lacked one significant element in its booking.

Vince Russo noted that none of the stories are "personal" for wrestlers, which prevents them from showcasing intense stories. He said that if asked to write feuds without getting personal, he would have been "effed."

Russo discussed the creative approach on the latest edition of Legion of RAW and argued that adding personal issues to storylines keeps fans invested as they care about the wrestlers. He was quoted as saying:

"There is nothing personal. There are no personal issues. I swear to god, If I was writing, you said to me you took that gun away from me, Vince, you are not allowed to write any personal issues. Bro, I would have been effed. Because it is all about personal issues. Is there a countryman over where Gunther came from that he feared? You have got to give me something that is personal. People care when it is personal. There is nothing personal." (43:00 – 44:00)

You can watch the full video below:

The Judgment Day ended Cody Rhdoes and Jey Uso's title reign on WWE RAW

Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso defeated Finn Balor and Damian Priest to win the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships earlier this month. However, their championship reign ended in ten days on the RAW season premiere at the hands of the top heel faction.

An intense main event saw Balor and Priest push the champions to the limit with occasional interference from Dominik Mysterio. This prompted Sami Zayn to run out and make his presence known by taking the NXT North American Champion out of the equation. Jey Uso came close to retaining the gold for his team but was betrayed in the final moments by a surprise attack from his brother, Jimmy Uso.

The SmackDown Superstar and Bloodline member appeared on the ring apron and hit Jey with a Superkick, leaving him vulnerable for a pinfall. In the end, Balor and Priest reclaimed the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships to kickstart their sound reign with the titles on the red brand's season premiere.