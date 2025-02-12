"I enjoy the Triple H Era 20 times more" - 45-year-old WWE veteran compares The Game to Vince McMahon

The Triple H Era, also referred to as The Renaissance Era by some fans, has seen WWE scale new heights. Over the past few years, the company has produced several great storylines, including The Bloodline vs. Cody Rhodes and CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre. While talking to Chris Van Vliet on the INSIGHT podcast, Carlito shared his thoughts on the promotion's recent run.

The Judgment Day member is known for his work during the Ruthless Aggression Era of WWE. He has worked with legends like John Cena, Rob Van Dam, and The Big Show. After leaving the company under Vince McMahon's leadership in 2010, he returned in 2023 when Triple H became the chief content officer.

During his conversation with Chris Van Vliet, Carlito spoke about WWE under The Cerebral Assassin's leadership.

"I don't want to sound like a suck up, right? If you say something bad when you're not with the company, you're bitter. If you say something good, you're a suck up. I enjoy the Triple H Era 20 times more than I do [the Vince McMahon Era]." [55:52 - 56:05]

The 45-year-old veteran explained how The Game was giving opportunities to up-and-coming talents.

"Yeah, I think what he's doing, you know, he's done a youth movement which wasn't, they didn't have that in the past. It doesn't really help me out now, but I appreciate that's the way the business should be going." [56:12 - 56:24]

WWE under Triple H is arguably bigger than it's ever been. The promotion has been selling out weekly shows and premium live events for the past few years. With WrestleMania 41 approaching, fans are eager to see what Triple H has planned for the event.

Triple H reacts to Jey Uso vs. Gunther for WrestleMania 41

On this week's episode of RAW, when Jey Uso was making his entrance, World Heavyweight Champion Gunther attacked him from behind. He destroyed the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match winner with a powerbomb. Main Event Jey then officially chose The Ring General as his opponent for WrestleMania 41.

The WWE Chief Content Officer took to X/Twitter to react to the announcement. He wrote:

"There is only one place to really prove if you’re “The Main Event” … and sometimes you just have to take the most impossible road to get there!; Jey vs. Gunther; For the World Heavyweight Championship at #WrestleMania."

Jey's decision means that the winner of the 2025 Men's Elimination Chamber match will face Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania. Fans are really excited to see how the Road to 'Mania will play out with Elimination Chamber right around the corner.

