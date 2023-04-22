Legendary wrestling personality Dutch Mantell says he enjoyed the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match on SmackDown more than Braun Strowman and Ricochet vs. The Viking Raiders.

During the show, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez successfully defended their tag titles against the team of Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green. The show featured two other tag team bouts. In the opening match, WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar lost to Finn Balor and Damian Priest. Meanwhile, Ricochet and Braun Strowman defeated The Viking Raiders.

Speaking on the latest edition of SmackTalk, Dutch Mantell stated that he enjoyed the women's match way more. He also said that The Viking Raiders shouldn't have lost their match.

"I'm gonna say one thing about this match [WWE Women's Tag Team Title match]. It was better than the Strowman and Ricochet match. I enjoyed it a hell of a lot better. And I don't think The Viking [Raiders] should've been beat either. I don't think you need to pin them. They put all this work on them and all of a sudden they just pinned them. A nothing match," said Mantell. [48:00-48:40]

Dutch Mantell on Braun Strowman throwing Ricochet into the ring on WWE SmackDown

During the second men's tag team match, The Monster of All Monsters threw his own partner into the ring while seemingly aiming for a member of The Viking Raiders.

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell stated that he rewatched it several times and referred to the spot as the "damnest" move he's ever seen.

"I literally stopped, hit rewind three times, I said, I didn't see that, I didn't. Oh my God I did see it! And I went back another two times. That's the damnest move I've ever seen," said Mantell. (45:00-45:30)

Despite the mishap, Ricochet and Braun Strowman still emerged victorious. The former even had a cheeky reaction to the botch on Twitter.

