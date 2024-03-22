"I don't envy or didn't envy Vince McMahon having to make that decision" - The Undertaker on McMahon's decision after WWE Superstar's sudden demise

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker has opened up about how he faced his work following the demise of Owen Hart.

The legendary Owen Hart lost his life during the Over the Edge pay-per-view in 1999. His demise still remains one of the most terrifying and shocking incidents to take place in WWE. Owen lost his life while performing a dangerous stunt and ended up falling from 78 feet up. The injury caused internal bleeding, thus taking away his breath within minutes.

In a Q&A on his Six Feet Under Patreon, The Deadman recalled the incident and how it affected the locker room during that time. He talked about how he had to face 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin for the WWF Championship directly afterward, and even after winning, there was no celebration.

"Although we'd already been told, it was kind of like you still didn't believe it. When we came back we were hoping that something miraculous had happened and it wasn't true. It was such a tough night. Hindsight being 20-20 [we should have stopped the show] but you also have an arena full of people too."

He further asserted how difficult it would have been for Vince McMahon to make that decision, knowing that everyone was shattered after the incident.

"I don't envy or didn't envy Vince McMahon having to make that decision. It was a tough call in the heat of it. I just know it was extremely difficult to go out and do my job that night. It was tough man, we tried to do the best with what we had." (H/T- SEScoops)

The Undertaker opened up about learning of Owen Hart's demise

The Undertaker also spoke about the moment he learned that Owen Hart had died.

Sharing his thoughts during the same Q&A, The Deadman mentioned that it was hard to believe that Hart was no more, as it all happened within minutes. He further expressed how difficult it was for everyone to accept and move on with the fact that Hart was no more.

The Undertaker detailed:

"Wow. Man, [it was] such an interesting time period. We're all grinding, just trying to do the best that we could but trying to process the information that somebody just passed away due to some, whatever, the rigging accident. A guy that you spent tonnes of time with and seen every day for years and you just losing. One minute he's there and then the next he's not. Then you have to go out and put the pieces together and try and perform, it was probably one of the most difficult...definitely, mentally one of the toughest days I think I've ever had."

The Undertaker is now retired from professional wrestling. It will be interesting to see if he ever steps into the ring again.

