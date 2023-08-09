"I can't even explain it" - 2-time WWE champion did "one of the most impossible things there is to do", according to Bully Ray

WWE Hall of famer Bully Ray has recently hailed the two-time WWE Grand Slam champion the Miz for the career he has had.

On the latest episode of Busted Open Radio, one half of the Dudley Boyz talked about the promo segment on RAW between The Miz and megastar LA Knight. Ray was impressed by the promo segment and said that he was able to connect with The Miz's promo as it felt real.

He went on to praise the A-lister's grind and determination throughout all these years.

"I always put over the Miz because he has done one of the most impossible things there is to do in Pro Wrestling and in the WWE especially. Start at the bottom, get to the top, get knocked down to the bottom again and climb back to the top. Dave, I can't even explain it. You'd have to live the life of a pro wrestler to fully appreciate how impossible that is to do. To have the patience," Bully Ray said.

Ray was talking about how The Miz had to face adversity when he started in WWE. He also mentioned that there were several occasions where The A-lister could have chosen to walk out but instead decided to work on himself without any complaints.

The Miz is a two-time WWE Champion and a Grand slam champion.

WWE legend Bully Ray says LA Knight needs to hone is character

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray has advised megastar LA Knight to work on his character.

On a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, Ray said that The Miz was able to outshine Knight during the promo segment on Monday Night RAW. He felt that Knight has got the sizzle but lacked some steak to his story.

"I think that LA Knight needs to continue to hone his character. He walks like Stone Cold, he talks like The Rock, and I have no problem with that. And other wrestlers that do should be reminded of who they borrowed from in the past, because we all borrow or blatantly rip off somebody and we just make it work for ourselves."

He added,

"So I have no problem with LA Knight borrowing heavily from The Rock and a little bit from Steve Austin. He's just got to find the in-between so that they're with him the whole time, and not just waiting for him to say 'LA Knight' and 'YEAH!' again." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

LA Knight is currently involved in a program with the Hollywood A-lister. It will be interesting to see if this leads to a match at a Premium Live Event down the line.

