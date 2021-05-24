"I won't even say the word" - Bully Ray on what kayfabe in pro wrestling means to him

Bully Ray doesn't like talking about kayfabe.

Many wrestling fans argue that in the social media era of professional wrestling, kayfabe is dead. But there are wrestlers still in the industry, like WWE and TNA Hall of Famer Bully Ray (FKA Bubba Ray Dudley), who would vehemently disagree.

Today on Busted Open: The Masters Class, the topic of the show this week was "The End of Kayfabe." Hosts Dave LeGreca, Mark Henry, Tommy Dreamer, and Bully Ray spoke on the topic, but Bully Ray made it quite clear it wasn't something he would happily talk about.

"I won't even say the word," Bully Ray said. "How about that? In my eyes, I still protect this industry any way I possibly can. I'm willing to pull back the curtain just enough for smarter wrestling fans and when I say smarter wrestling fans, I'm not talking about smart marks. I'm talking about fans who want to look at the industry in a more intellectual way. But to me, as a performer, what we do is sacred, I really don't want to talk about it. But yeah, I'm all for protecting the wrestling industry to the death. So the conversation for me is uncomfortable because I don't like to admit that what we're talking about today doesn't exist anymore."

Bully Ray protects kayfabe at all costs

Bully Ray believes that kayfabe should still exist in professional wrestling. Stating that just because Vince McMahon and others want to pull the curtain back doesn't mean he has to follow that line of thinking.

"To me it should still exist," Bully Ray continued. "Just because Vince McMahon decided to call this entertainment pull the curtain back and since so many people decided to pull the curtain back, doesn't mean that I have to be on board with it. I still do what I have to do to make sure the business that I grew up on is still protected, to the extent I can protect it, you know how they say, when you go to vote, everybody's vote mean something everybody's vote can make a difference while protecting this industry means something to me, and I'm going to use my voice and my vote and choose to protect pro wrestling, as opposed to give it all away."

