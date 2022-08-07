"I don't even think Triple H can save that" -- WWE Legend shares brutally honest take on missing superstars from SmackDown (Exclusive)

A few superstars were missing from last week's episode of WWE SmackDown, but that didn't seem to bother Dutch Mantell.

The latest edition of the blue brand did not feature Sheamus, Butch, Ridge Holland, Madcap Moss, and all the members of Maximum Male Models. The names have made regular appearances on the show over the last two months.

Dutch Mantell discussed their absence on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk and said he didn't miss watching them. Instead, he was glad the aforementioned WWE Superstars did not appear, which he believes led to a better show.

"They actually took the people off I don't like," said Dutch Mantell. "I didn't like the show but the people, they just wear your a**es down on the show every week. I didn't miss them, that's why the show kind of flowed along. Madcap Moss, I don't mind not seeing him."

Mantell took particular issue with MMM and said that even Triple H could not save them. He felt the same way about Butch but left some wiggle room for a potential turnaround by The Game:

"The Maximum Male Models is dead on arrival. I think they are still dead. I don't even think Triple H can save that, but he might. I don't know. Who else did you say? Sheamus and co.? Didn't miss them. Didn't miss Butch, but I think Butch is the key to that too. Let's see what Triple H can do about it because we can judge him on how he will handle that." [43:51 -- 44:46]

Dutch Mantell also felt that a top female star was not missed on WWE SmackDown

Mantell was also reminded about Lacey Evans not appearing on WWE SmackDown, but his opinion didn't budge.

He felt she had no place in the Gauntlet Match that crowned Shayna Baszler as the new No. 1 contender for SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan.

