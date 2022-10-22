SmackDown Superstar Liv Morgan has teased a significant character change following her loss to Ronda Rousey at Extreme Rules. She recently shared a unique reaction via Twitter following a vicious attack on Sonya Deville.

On the most recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Morgan locked horns with Deville, which ended in a double countout. After the bout, The Miracle Kid launched a brutal assault on the former WWE official using steel chairs.

DIVAbible's Twitter handle shared a tweet noting Liv Morgan is 'a menace to the society.' In response, the former SmackDown Women's Champion wrote the following:

"I wouldn’t exactly say that," wrote Morgan.

In the aftermath of her actions on SmackDown, Morgan sent another tweet where she mentioned that she had her moment during the contest.

Ronda Rousey reveals why Liv Morgan was smiling while being choked out

SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey defeated Morgan for the title earlier this month after months of animosity between the two.

Discussing the same bout on her own YouTube channel, The Baddest Woman on the Planet detailed Liv Morgan's bizarre reaction to being locked up in a submission hold. She added that Morgan's antics weren't surprising to her as many people would have done the same thing in that position.

"Let's be honest, a lot of people would be smiling in that position," Rousey said. "It was kinda handy that there was a broken table right there that I could grab and grind into her neck. But yeah, apparently she's into that kind of thing."

Rousey added that her former rival was smiling while being destroyed, as she is into such stuff.

Following her loss at Extreme Rules, Morgan lost her calm and has since showcased erratic behavior on WWE TV. It was also rumored that she could join Bray Wyatt's potential new faction, 'Wyatt 6.'

