"I was expecting a call" - Rising WWE star was worried about getting fired under Triple H's regime

A handful of WWE superstars were released by the promotion under Triple H's regime after a successful merger with Endeavor. Recently, a rising star spoke about the time she expected to receive a call regarding her possible exit from the company.

Last year, Triple H rehired several superstars under his new regime for a second run with the promotion. One of the superstars was Tegan Nox, who joined Friday Night SmackDown and worked in the tag team division for a while before getting drafted to Monday Night RAW.

Speaking on the Wild On podcast, Tegan Nox revealed that she was worried about receiving a phone call regarding her release from WWE when several superstars were let go by the promotion following the merger. Check it out:

“Oh, I was expecting a call,” Tegan Nox said. “100% percent…like [a 5 out of 10], like I was like ‘Oh, I don’t want to get fired.’ But [if it happens], then that’s just life, you know? Maybe this place wasn’t meant for me. But I still got a job as of now.”

Nox also added that there's no point in worrying about losing the job, and she wants to enjoy her current run:

“Just a weird time with everything happening,” Tegan Nox said. “That’s why now, instead of worrying about everything, I’m just enjoying things as they happen, because you never know what could happen. So what’s the point in worrying when I could just have fun?” [H/T - WrestleZone]

Tegan Nox recently competed for the NXT Women's Championship against Becky Lynch in a losing effort.

Triple H reportedly isn't a fan of bringing back brand-exclusive WWE PLE's

Earlier this year, Triple H brought back the previous tradition of each brand having their respective General Managers. Adam Pearce got promoted and became the GM of Monday Night RAW. Meanwhile, Hunter introduced the WWE Universe to Nick Aldis, who became the GM of the blue brand.

According to a recent report from BWE, the management pitched an idea for both brands to have brand-exclusive premium live events in the future. However, Triple H wasn't a fan of the idea and shut it down. Check it out:

"WWE reverting to brand-exclusive PPVs was discussed, but Triple H wasn't a fan of the idea."

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see what the two managers will provide on WWE's weekly television in the near future.

What are your thoughts on Tegan Nox? Sound off in the comments section below.

Watch a Sportskeeda reporter put in a devastating submission here.