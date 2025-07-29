"I f***ing did it" - CM Punk in tears following major WWE accomplishment

CM Punk shocked the world with his return to WWE in 2023. The Second City Saint wanted to accomplish a few things before eventually retiring. Recently, a clip went viral where the 46-year-old star was in tears following his first WrestleMania main event.CM Punk got to live his dream as a performer when he headlined WrestleMania 41 Night One against Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. While The Straight Edge Star didn't win the Triple Threat Match, he cherished every moment inside the ring as he, Reigns, and Rollins closed the first night of the mega event in Las Vegas.Today, WWE: Unreal made its Netflix debut, and behind-the-scenes footage and original plans for the big events were revealed. On an episode, CM Punk's immediate reaction was captured following the bout. Punk was in tears following his first-ever WrestleMania main event.The Straight Edge Star broke down in tears and explained how much the achievement meant to him as a performer, and that this was all he wanted to do since he began training as a professional wrestler in the industry.&quot;It's everything I wanted since I wore Doc Martins in the ring because I couldn't afford wrestling boots. It's everything I wanted since I was a little kid. It's all I ever wanted to do. I just did it. I f***ing did it,&quot; Punk said.CM Punk could headline another major WWE eventCM Punk has spent most of his time on RAW feuding against Seth Rollins. After WrestleMania 41, The Second City Saint and The Visionary crossed paths on numerous occasions, but the 46-year-old veteran failed to take Rollins down as the latter created a new army.Later, Punk won a gauntlet match and secured a title match against Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE SummerSlam 2025. Months after main eventing WrestleMania 41, The Second City Saint might headline another major event soon.The upcoming SummerSlam will be historic, as it will be the first-ever two-night edition of the event in the company's history. While the first night has Roman Reigns on the card, Gunther and CM Punk will likely close the show on August 2 in New Jersey. It'll be interesting to see if Seth Rollins appears at the event.If you use quotes from the article, please credit WWE and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.