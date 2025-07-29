  • home icon
  • WWE
  • CM Punk
  • "I f***ing did it" - CM Punk in tears following major WWE accomplishment

"I f***ing did it" - CM Punk in tears following major WWE accomplishment

By Aakaansh Sukale
Modified Jul 29, 2025 14:08 GMT
CM Punk on RAW! [Image credit: WWE.com]
CM Punk on RAW [Image credit: wwe.com]

CM Punk shocked the world with his return to WWE in 2023. The Second City Saint wanted to accomplish a few things before eventually retiring. Recently, a clip went viral where the 46-year-old star was in tears following his first WrestleMania main event.

Ad

CM Punk got to live his dream as a performer when he headlined WrestleMania 41 Night One against Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. While The Straight Edge Star didn't win the Triple Threat Match, he cherished every moment inside the ring as he, Reigns, and Rollins closed the first night of the mega event in Las Vegas.

Today, WWE: Unreal made its Netflix debut, and behind-the-scenes footage and original plans for the big events were revealed. On an episode, CM Punk's immediate reaction was captured following the bout. Punk was in tears following his first-ever WrestleMania main event.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Straight Edge Star broke down in tears and explained how much the achievement meant to him as a performer, and that this was all he wanted to do since he began training as a professional wrestler in the industry.

What Went Wrong for Hulk Hogan? Watch Here!

"It's everything I wanted since I wore Doc Martins in the ring because I couldn't afford wrestling boots. It's everything I wanted since I was a little kid. It's all I ever wanted to do. I just did it. I f***ing did it," Punk said.
Ad
Ad

CM Punk could headline another major WWE event

CM Punk has spent most of his time on RAW feuding against Seth Rollins. After WrestleMania 41, The Second City Saint and The Visionary crossed paths on numerous occasions, but the 46-year-old veteran failed to take Rollins down as the latter created a new army.

Later, Punk won a gauntlet match and secured a title match against Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE SummerSlam 2025. Months after main eventing WrestleMania 41, The Second City Saint might headline another major event soon.

Ad
Ad

The upcoming SummerSlam will be historic, as it will be the first-ever two-night edition of the event in the company's history. While the first night has Roman Reigns on the card, Gunther and CM Punk will likely close the show on August 2 in New Jersey. It'll be interesting to see if Seth Rollins appears at the event.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit WWE and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

About the author
Aakaansh Sukale

Aakaansh Sukale

Twitter icon

Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.

With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.

He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Aakaansh Sukale
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications