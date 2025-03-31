"I feel attacked" - Popular star and ex-girlfriend of Bully Ray reacts to Mickie James's controversial comments on WWE LFG

Mickie James's recent statement on WWE Legends & Future Greats has turned quite a few heads, with Velvet Sky also issuing a strongly worded response.

During a recent episode of LFG, Mickie James had a polarizing piece of criticism for one of the competitors on the show, Zena Sterling. James wasn't too impressed by Zena's new gear and believed the aspiring star was showing too much skin.

James talked about working for WWE during the Diva era and fighting against having to wrestle in lingerie. Even though Mickie liked Sterling's gear, she felt it was a little too distracting and not something female wrestlers needed to wear in the modern and evolved age of women's wrestling.

Former TNA star Velvet Sky caught wind of Mickie James's comments and began by saying she personally felt attacked by them. Sky, who previously dated one of the coaches on WWE LFG, Bully Ray, ended her statement with an encouraging message for Zena Sterling:

"I feel attacked! lol nothing wrong with sex appeal in wrestling. Diva era or not. I personally find nothing wrong with her gear. Just my opinion but what do I know? Let the pigeons loose, Zena!"

Mickie James will reportedly be replaced in the second season of WWE LFG

Despite having a deep catalog of content, WWE has been going the extra mile to promote Legends & Future Greats. The star-studded judging panel ensures the show remains in the news, but a host of alarming reports have also made the rounds.

It was recently reported that while LFG will be renewed for a second season, Mickie James' spot will be taken by Michelle McCool. The Undertaker allegedly wanted his wife to be on the show, but it was clarified that he had no direct involvement in Mickie James' replacement.

James even posted a cryptic two-word reaction seemingly addressing the rumors but an official announcement is still awaited from either side, with the first season still airing.

