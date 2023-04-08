"I feel dirty" - Rhea Ripley is jealous of 28-year-old WWE Superstar

Rhea Ripley was finally able to overcome one of her biggest adversities in WWE when she beat Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39. She recently stated that she is jealous of Liv Morgan getting carried by Raquel Rodriguez.

Earlier this year, Rhea Ripley made history when she became the first woman to win the Royal Rumble by entering #1. She recently had a staredown with Bianca Belair on Monday Night RAW before making her way to the blue brand as the champion.

The Nightmare has formed close bonds with several stars in the locker room, including her former tag team partner Liv Morgan. Speaking on Ring The Bell, Rhea Ripley jokingly revealed that she is jealous of Morgan, who now teams up with Raquel Rodriguez and often gets carried by her. Check it out:

"Oh yeah. Now she climbs for Raquel [Rodriguez] you know and I feel dirty. Because they're both like my ex-tag team partners and I feel like I brought them together in a way. Urgh." (From 2:20 to 2:35)

Raquel and Liv are on SmackDown, and there is a possibility that the two could feud with the SmackDown Women's Champion in the near future.

Rhea Ripley reveals why she is moving from WWE RAW to SmackDown

Earlier this year, Rhea Ripley won the Women's Royal Rumble match and punched her ticket to WrestleMania 39. Fans expected the RAW star to go up against Bianca Belair. Instead, she chose Charlotte Flair from SmackDown.

After her win, it was obvious that The Nightmare would move away from the red brand. Speaking on WWE's The Bump, the SmackDown Women's Champion spoke about Bianca Belair and why she is moving away from RAW:

"It's Monday Night Mami. whether Bianca [Belair] likes it or not. Yeah, I might be the SmackDown Women's Champion, but I ran that place [RAW] with The Judgment Day and I had to go out there and take my moment... I just wanted to remind her that I'm still here and this is still my show, but this was sort of my warning to her, but also a little goodbye cause I will be stepping away more on SmackDown but you might still see me here and there," said Ripley. [From 32:25 to 33:09]

Interestingly, there will be new opportunities and new challengers waiting for The Eradicator of The Judgment Day on the blue brand.

What are your thoughts on Rhea Ripley's run?

