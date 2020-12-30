"I feel like I'm getting ready for WrestleMania" - Hulk Hogan on his WWE return

Hulk Hogan is set to appear on the RAW Legends Night episode of WWE RAW on January 4, 2021. The WWE Hall of Famer says he is “totally pumped” for the show and he feels like he is preparing for a WrestleMania match.

WWE announced last week that the first RAW of 2021 will feature appearances from several legends. Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Booker T, and The Big Show are among the high-profile names who have been confirmed for the episode so far.

Speaking in a WWE interview, Hulk Hogan gave his thoughts on stepping inside the WWE ThunderDome for the first time. He also admitted that he did not expect to appear on WWE television at the age of 67.

"It’s kind of one of the crazy WrestleMania moments," Hulk Hogan said. "For me to show up at the ThunderDome after all this time? To have Flair and Kurt Angle with me, all my buddies, the Big Show? We’ve even got Beth Phoenix and Torrie Wilson. It’s just the unexpected wrestling moment I didn’t think was going to happen this late in my career. I am just totally pumped for this. I feel like I’m getting ready for WrestleMania or something."

RAW Legends Night will also feature a WWE Championship match between Drew McIntyre and Keith Lee. SK Wrestling's Jose G. has more details on the episode in the video above.

Hulk Hogan’s WrestleMania history

Hulk Hogan defeated Vince McMahon at WrestleMania XIX

As Hulk Hogan said, he feels as excited for RAW Legends Night as he did for his WrestleMania matches.

The WWE legend competed in 11 WrestleMania matches between 1985 and 2003, with his final WrestleMania match coming against Vince McMahon at WrestleMania XIX. He main-evented eight of the first nine WrestleMania pay-per-views.