'I feel like a proud sister - Naomi and Bianca Belair have a heartwarming exchange of words on Twitter

Naomi and Bianca Belair were the top performers in the Women's Royal Rumble match, and it's a known fact that they share a close bond outside the ring.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion took to Twitter to send a heartfelt message to Belair. Naomi posted a backstage photo from the Royal Rumble accompanied by a very thoughtful note.

Naomi was glad to see Bianca Belair's rise in the WWE, and she felt like a proud sister. Naomi wrote:

"I can't find the words to express what it means to me to have you here! Witnessing your journey, excellence, grace, beauty, strength is truly inspiring. I feel like a proud sister lol. They say a picture speaks a thousand so I'll just leave this one here

Bianca Belair responded to the tweet by recalling the first time she saw Naomi perform in 201.

Here's Bianca Belair's reply:

I remember in 2016, before I started in NXT I went to a show in Atlanta, GA and saw you perform live!

I saw myself in you. I could imagine myself in the ring when I looked at you.

Thank you for embracing & welcoming me!

I love sis!

"I remember in 2016, before I started in NXT I went to a show in Atlanta, GA and saw you perform live! I saw myself in you. I could imagine myself in the ring when I looked at you. Thank you for embracing & welcoming me! I love sis! ..And ima have drop this one here too!😘"

While Bianca Belair rightfully grabbed all the headlines at the Royal Rumble by winning the women's match, Naomi also had a strong showing as she entered the contest at #2 and lasted for 48 minutes.

Naomi and Bianca Belair were also involved in one of the match's best spots as Naomi used Belair's hair to escape elimination. Naomi and Belair would then brawl on the apron before helping each other back into the ring.

Belair and Naomi showed off great chemistry throughout the match, which gave fans an idea of possibly seeing the duo together in a tag team.

Bianca Belair is currently set to get a women's title shot at WrestleMania 37, and 2021 looks to be her year as the next top female Superstar.

As for Naomi, the 33-year-old superstar returned from an injury layoff at the Royal Rumble and will look to make waves on RAW as we head towards WrestleMania.