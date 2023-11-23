"I feel like it's time" - Booker T thinks WWE should finally introduce highly-requested championship 

Wrestling veteran Booker T has given his take on whether WWE should finally introduce a mid-card championship for its female roster.

There are currently only three women's titles on the main roster. SmackDown's IYO SKY is the reigning WWE Women's Champion. RAW's Rhea Ripley is the Women's World Champion, and Chelsea Green and Piper Niven are the Women's Tag Team Champions. A community of wrestling fans believes that women deserve a mid-card title like the United States and Intercontinental Championship.

Speaking on the latest edition of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T stated that he thinks it's time for the women to get a mid-card title. He said there should be one for the main roster and NXT:

"Yeah, man. I feel like it's time too. I feel like even NXT, I feel like it's time for NXT to get another title just to give everybody a piece of the action, a shot at the apple. Excuse me, a bite at the apple. But I would love to see that for the ladies because right now, the ladies are killing it," he said. [52:25-52:48]

He added:

"As well as NXT, a lot of ladies have left NXT, and they moved to the main roster. They're gonna need a little bit more as far as play for everybody, like I said, to have just a part of the game. Having a chance to have gold around their waist, I think it's something that we all strive for in this business and work for, to be champion just once. So yeah, I agree." [52:49-53:13]

How would the WWE women's division benefit from having a mid-card title?

When Becky Lynch won the NXT Women's Championship, it gave fans a taste of what it would be like to have a mid-card women's champion on the main roster.

After she became champion, numerous female stars were showcased on TV, including Xia Li and Tegan Nox. Having a mid-card champion on WWE RAW would give the underutilized women something to do.

Becky Lynch would be the best choice to hold the title, as she proved that she has what it takes to handle it during her reign as NXT Women's Champion.

However, there's nothing to suggest that WWE will introduce a women's mid-card title anytime soon, so fans will just have to remain hopeful.

