"I feel like WWE dropped the ball with him" - Buddy Murphy on Malakai Black's AEW debut and non-compete contracts

Last week, Buddy Murphy and wrestling fans worldwide watched on in shock as Malakai Black made his All Elite Wrestling debut on AEW Dynamite, where he laid out both Arn Anderson and Cody Rhodes.

Buddy Murphy was the latest guest on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet to talk about his time in WWE and what's next for him. When the subject of his long-time WWE rival Malakai Black's AEW debut came up, Murphy couldn't be happier for Black and felt WWE had dropped the ball on him.

"It's awesome that he gets to go over there," Buddy Murphy said. "He's going to do his thing and do what he wants to do, right? I feel like WWE dropped the ball with him. I've been in the ring with him, I know first hand how good he is. I'm excited for him. He didn't tell me, he kept it pretty low-low. And I was talking to him the day he debuted and he didn't tell me. Only good things for him in the future."

My convo with @WWE_Murphy is live now! 💪



He talks about what’s next for him after his WWE release, his thoughts on @TommyEnd in AEW, why it was his idea to lose his first name and go by “Murphy” and much more!



🎧: https://t.co/bHmjx7fnV6

📺: https://t.co/iTZDari8jV pic.twitter.com/dcvNGDjDkl — Chris Van Vliet (@ChrisVanVliet) July 12, 2021

Buddy Murphy thinks non-competes are done to eliminate a wrestler's buzz and hype

Buddy Murphy also touched upon the 90-day non-compete contract that he currently has with WWE and believes they are done to kill all the buzz and hype a wrestler has when going from one company to the next.

"The 90 days is to kill all buzz and all hype," Buddy Murphy said. "It’s so you don’t have any momentum when you go somewhere else. I’m not going to blow my load in the first week. I have to expand it over the 3 months. That’s why I drop the progress photo. Then I will drop something else. I feel like they hoard a lot of talent, and now they are saturating the talent. It is a business move I believe they are making. If you send out 3 guys, they can do what they want. If you send out 40 guys, the work gets cut. But wrestling can boom again. Now the pandemic is ending, more talent can go to the indies, and the fans can see it all."

Check out this clip from interview with @WWE_Murphy where he talks about how he got absolutely JACKED since his WWE releasehttps://t.co/n62Obs8jQs



The full interview will go live on my podcast tomorrow morning and then posted on YouTube later in the day 💪 pic.twitter.com/p7cmkIUHyT — Chris Van Vliet (@ChrisVanVliet) July 11, 2021

Do you agree with Buddy Murphy that WWE dropped the ball with Malakai Black? Would you like to see Murphy mix it up again with Black in the future? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Edited by Greg Bush