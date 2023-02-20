SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair has looked back on her unexpected return to WWE during an episode of the blue brand last December.

The Queen confronted Ronda Rousey after the latter's title defense against Raquel Rodriguez. She challenged The Baddest Woman on the Planet to an impromptu match and captured the SmackDown Women's Championship. She was away for eight months prior to her return.

During a recent interview with The Daytona Beach News-Journal, Charlotte Flair described that moment as refreshing. She added that she was overwhelmed by the positive response she received from the crowd.

"I was feeling refreshed. I also have never had a natural comeback moment. I've had many amazing emotional moments, but it was the first time that I had been away since 2015. To come back and hear the reception — especially being in Tampa where my career started, the whole process coming full circle and to see how excited people were to see me — I was sincerely touched," said Flair.

Charlotte Flair didn't tell her father about her surprise return

The Queen didn't inform her father, the legendary Ric Flair, that she would be returning to WWE in Tampa that day. The Nature Boy found out from Ronda Rousey.

Charlotte Flair stated that he was not pleased that she didn't let him know.

"Yeah, he was mad. Ronda Rousey saw him in the hallway and said, ‘I’m going to see Charlotte.’ My dad was like, ‘What?’ He didn’t even text me. Then Ronda did and said, ‘He didn’t even know you were here?' I gasped and said, 'Ugh, he’s going to be so mad.' It’s not that I didn’t want to tell him, or that I didn’t think he could keep a secret. I just wanted this to be special," she said.

Charlotte Flair is currently set to defend her SmackDown Women's Championship against Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39.

