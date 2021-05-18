"I have finally put it to peace" - Bayley on her WrestleMania 37 experience

Bayley is done talking about her spot at WWE WrestleMania 37 this year.

Last month at the two-night WrestleMania 37 show, the former SmackDown Women's Champion didn't have a match. Instead, she featured in several comedy spots with Hulk Hogan, Titus O'Neil, and The Bella Twins.

Bayley recently spoke with Joseph Staszewski for the New York Post about not having a match at this year's WrestleMania. However, she says she's finally come to peace with it and won't be talking about it in any other interviews in the future.

"Well, it sucked because that’s everyone’s favorite time of the year," Bayley admitted. "But, I’m gonna say this is the last interview I’m going to talk about WrestleMania because I have finally put it to peace. I could only be upset about it for so long, but I was able to show up Hulk Hogan, show up Titus O’Neil. I got embarrassed by the Bella Twins, whatever. I got to be on both shows of WrestleMania and I got to sit back and take in the fans a little more instead of just being stressed out."

Bayley appreciates WWE's trust in her

Bayley went on to reveal that she wasn't really comfortable in front of the camera when WWE first signed her. However, she put in the work to get to where she is right now.

"For me, it’s cool because I was never one to be good in front of a camera and everyone who’s seen me when I first got signed to WWE knows that," Bayley revealed. "I did extra classes with Dusty Rhodes. I did extra promo work. I did extra everything to get comfortable and it took me a long time. The fact that they trusted me on the biggest stage of them all with someone like Hulk Hogan. I feel like that’s a cool pat on my back that I can always say I’ve done and now I’ve really done it all at WrestleMania pretty much. So, yeah, it’s cool when you look at it that way."

