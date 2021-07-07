"I find it really easy talking to him" - Big released star reveals the difference between Triple H and Vince McMahon

Working under Triple H and Vince McMahon can be two entirely different experiences. Recently released NXT star, Killian Dain, spoke about the topic during his appearance on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest UnSKripted episode with Dr. Chris Featherstone.

Sportskeeda's senior editor Alan Jose John posed the question to Big Damo, who started by talking about Triple H's hands-on approach.

Dain noted that talent has more access to Triple H than Vince McMahon, as the latter has many other responsibilities apart from directing a show.

Killian Dain noted that the stars have a small window if they wish to talk to Vince McMahon as the company's chairman is always on the move. Killian Dain stated that he personally had a great experience working under Triple H. Dain also said that the NXT boss was easy to talk to and knew what he wanted from his roster.

"So, I would say Triple H is a little more hands-on a regular basis. So like, you will have way more access to Triple H for NXT than you would have Vince because Vince is you take away the fact that like he is going to be the head of the shows and whatever like that, he is also the CEO of the company. So, you're asking; there's a very small window that he is going to be available to be seen. That is problematic, I guess, for some people because they want to barge him, and he might not be there. So, I understand that might be difficult for people," Dain said.

"At the same time," Dain continued, "it's like I can't imagine any other place in the world where you could actually go and have a conversation with the CEO of a company on a regular basis. So, you know, that's me coming at it from a different perspective. But for me, working under Triple H was great because I find it really easy talking to him. Easy to understand what he was looking for."

He has so much on his plate: Killian Dain on Vince McMahon's busy schedule

Killian Dain added that while his interactions with Vince McMahon were limited, he faced no problems with the WWE CEO as he was treated with respect. According to Dain, the most significant difference between Vince McMahon and Triple H was that Vince had a lot more on his plate.

Dain recalled when Vince McMahon wasn't around at Gorilla Position due to negotiations with TV network officials, but apart from the brief phase, he always saw the 75-year-old veteran backstage at WWE events.

"Vince, I had much limited interactions with, but you know, there's no problem with him. He treated me with respect. It's like, I think the major difference, as I said, is you know he has so much on his plate. And don't get me wrong, Triple H also has plenty on his plate, by the way. He is just able to have more time for the talent, and that's because he doesn't have as much as Vince would. When I think about it, when I did meet Vince and everything else, I thought he was pretty straight with me, and that's all I ask for, you know what I mean."

Most of the time, yeah. But they were also negotiating with networks to renew and stuff like that. So there were times where he might not be there or whatever else, but generally, he was there most of the time I was there," added Dain.

Getting a meeting with Vince McMahon isn't always a realistic expectation, but Dain was fortunate enough to spend some time with Vince McMahon. He spoke all about the one-on-one meeting during his exclusive interview with Sportkseeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, which drops tomorrow. So, stay tuned!

