"I was fired" - current WWE Superstar on her reasons for aligning with Adam Pearce

Sonya Deville was recently a guest on The Bump where she revealed that she was fired from WWE in 2020 and was then forced to find a way back into the company.

The former official lost to Mandy Rose at SummerSlam in 2020 and was then forced to walk away from the company, a hiatus that lasted almost five months.

Deville was then able to return to the company as an official where she worked alongside Adam Pearce. As part of her recent appearance on The Bump, Deville detailed the process that came with returning after already being fired.

"I was fired from the WWE, I was no longer here, I needed to get my job back so I took a job as an assistant to Adam Pearce, quickly moved my way up the ranks because let's be honest im a natural leader. At some point almost surpassing him and then ironically that's the point where i was unjustly fired and put back into the ring."

Deville was relieved of her duties as an official a few weeks ago, meaning that the star has now been fired by the company twice in the space of two years.

Sonya Deville hasn't featured on WWE TV for several weeks

Following back-to-back losses to Alexa Bliss, it's unclear what the future holds for Deville, who has been off TV for almost a month.

June is Pride month and Deville has been pushing forward the company's support for the LGBTQ+ community after becoming the first openly gay female performer in its history. In recent years, this has led to many other male and female superstars coming out publicly, including Doudrop, Toni Storm, Shayna Baszler and Kayla Braxton.

The company has also released a line of merchandise to celebrate Pride Month which is now available on their online store.

LIVE POLL Q. Would you like to see Sonya Deville as a babyface? Yes No 16 votes so far