The WWE Money in the Bank premium live event is set to take place in two weeks' time, and the participants for the men's ladder match have been finalized. Several stars have been left off the bout, including Sheamus, and he isn't too happy about it.

The Celtic Warrior has competed in a number of ladder matches throughout his career. He has won the contract before, and successfully cashed in it on Roman Reigns in 2015 to capture the WWE Championship. This year's Money in the Bank event will take place in the UK, which is close to Ireland. The six people who will compete in the match are Shinsuke Nakamura, Damian Priest, LA Knight, Ricochet, Butch, and Santos Escobar.

During a recent interview with Metro, Sheamus stated that he has no idea why he isn't in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match. The former MITB winner feels that he's the first person WWE should've called for the bout.

"I mean, selfishly I should [be in the match]. If it’s with Ridge too, that’d be great. But listen, last time we were in Wales [for Clash At The Castle], I tore the bleeding roof off the place. Nobody came close. Roman, Drew didn’t come close – and it was built around that match. Nobody came close to [me and GUNTHER]. Every time I’m in there, I blow the roof off the place... I should be the first person they’re thinking of – especially when a pay-per-view comes to Europe like that. So yeah, a hundred percent, I should be in there," Sheamus said.

Sheamus says he should be the number one name WWE thinks of when a premium live event comes to Europe

The Celtic Warrior is one of the biggest and most decorated stars in the entire company. He's headlined numerous events and has held multiple championships. At WWE Clash at the Castle last year, he and Gunther had a five-star match for the Intercontinental Championship.

During the same conversation, Sheamus stated that when WWE holds an event in Europe, he's the first name that the company should think of.

"Why should I be crossing my fingers? You know what I mean? At this stage, 16 years. I’m not just sitting back and going, 'I’m happy to be here', and collect a paycheck. I’ve never been like that. For me, it’s always been about [the] competitive side, the performing aspect... Everything I’ve done the last 16 years, I should be the number one name that they think of, especially when a pay-per-view comes to London, a stone’s throw away from Dublin, it’s insane. Especially when I cut my teeth there," he added.

WWE SmackDown star LA Knight is currently the favorite to win this year's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. It'll be interesting to see who the 2023 Mr. and Mrs. Money in the Bank will be.

