"I flatlined twice" - WWE star makes shockingly heartbreaking confession

A WWE star just made a shocking confession. This took place during an interview on a show tonight.Myles Borne has gained a lot of traction in recent months due to his similarity with Randy Orton. Many people even call him Baby Randy. He has also played into this by using some of The Viper's signature moves during his matches. Borne also suffers from persistent pulmonary hypertension, which has left him mostly deaf. However, Lexis King had claimed in recent weeks that Myles Borne has been faking being deaf.Tonight, on WWE NXT, Myles Borne had a sit-down interview with Vic Joseph. He told Vic that he flatlined twice when he was born and had to be put on a machine, as it was the only way he could stay alive.&quot;Lexis King is just stirring the pot. Contrary to what Lexis believes, I am mostly deaf. I was born with persistent pulmonary hypertension, Vic. You know, I was actually med flighted to a hospital in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, and on that flight, I flatlined twice. So, the doctors only have me 50 percent chance to live. My family knew this, and they had to take into consideration that I might not make it. So, they had me put on a machine that would keep me alive because, as my mom said, nothing was working.&quot; [0:17 onwards]Borne revealed that although the ventilator kept him alive, the radiation took 90% of his hearing in both ears. Ultimately, he taught himself to read lips to communicate with his peers. Vic Joseph was visibly moved after hearing the heartbreaking confession of Myles Borne and appreciated him for sharing his story.It looks like the future is promising for Myles Borne after this interview on WWE NXT.