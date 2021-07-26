"I have forever been jealous of that" - released WWE Superstar on Alexa Bliss

Former WWE star Chelsea Green has revealed she wanted Alexa Bliss' current role with The Fiend. The released superstar claims she did her best to get it and will now forever be jealous of Alexa Bliss.

Chelsea Green was released by WWE earlier this year during the exodus in April. The company had let go of Samoa Joe, Billie Kay, Peyton Royce, Mickie James, Tucker, Kalisto, Bo Dallas, Mojo Rawley and Wesley Blake on the same day as part of their budget cuts.

Speaking on the Those Wrestling Girls podcast, Chelsea Green confirmed she wanted to play the role currently assigned to Alexa Bliss. 'The Hot Mess' added that she was jealous of the former WWE women's champion as she believes it was a spot she would have thrived in. Green said:

"Trust me, I tried, I really tried. And when I saw Alexa Bliss do what she's doing, I'm so happy for her, but I have forever been jealous of that character. Because I know that that is the exact type of character I would've thrived [in] if I was given it. But, you know, that's the crazy thing about wrestling."

Chelsea Green wanted to partner with The Field and Alexa Bliss in WWE

Chelsea Green has also revealed she pitched to team up with Alexa Bliss and The Fiend in WWE. The former WWE superstar added she wanted to be the in-ring force at that point as Bliss was not actively performing in the ring.

She explained:

"[The Hot Mess character] would've been perfect!" Exclaimed Green. "Trust me, I tried for so long. And I also thought if it was just The Fiend and Alexa Bliss, before Lilly, they could have a third person because Alexa wasn't really wrestling at the time, she was kind of just going along with The Fiend. So, I thought if they had kind of like a woman they could puppeteer, that could be me and I could still wrestle in the Women's Division and we could impact both the males and females."

Chelsea Green was reportedly supposed to be Sister Abigail too, but the plans got nixed before they came to fruition.

