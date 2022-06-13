"I gave more than any man" - Sheamus recalls disgusting WWE SmackDown segment 

WWE SmackDown Superstar Sheamus has taken to social media to celebrate the two-year anniversary of a very peculiar segment from the blue show.

During WWE's pandemic era, the company was still allowed to run its weekly shows, but they had to be held behind closed doors. This meant that there could be little-to-no audience present for the tapings, and all shows had to be recorded at the Performance Center.

During this era, some rather bizarre segments were aired on WWE TV, including one featuring a drug test that involved Sheamus and Jeff Hardy. The two had been feuding, and the Celtic Warrior was insistent on humiliating The Charismatic Enigma over his checkered past with drugs and alcohol.

This led the Irish-born star to conduct a urine test live on SmackDown, which resulted in Jeff Hardy throwing a cup - full to the brim with what was supposed to be human urine - in his face. Sheamus recalled the moment in a Twitter post, claiming he'd given more than any man to the sport of professional wrestling:

"2 years ago today, i gave more than any man ever gave to this sport." he wrote

Sheamus @WWESheamus 2 years ago today, i gave more than any man ever gave to this sport. #salty 2 years ago today, i gave more than any man ever gave to this sport. #salty https://t.co/wFjbPH4viG

What has Sheamus been up to on WWE TV?

The former WWE Champion is still competing on the SmackDown brand and is currently aligned with fellow UK natives Butch and Ridge Holland.

Collectively, the team is known as The Brawling Brutes, and they have feuded with the likes of The New Day on WWE's Friday night show.

On the latest edition of SmackDown, The Great White took on Drew McIntyre in a losing effort.

It will be interesting to see if the Irishman's alliance with Butch and Ridge Holland continues in the future. You can read more about The Celtic Warrior by clicking right here.

A WWE Hall of Famer says he won't watch Ric Flair's last match in a Sportskeeda Exclusive here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far