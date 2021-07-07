"I genuinely thought it was a rib" - Former WWE Superstar Killian Dain reveals his reaction to Drake Maverick storyline (Exclusive)

Last year, WWE NXT witnessed Killian Dain and Drake Maverick forming a dysfunctional tag team. The former SAnitY member turned face with this alliance, and both superstars started competing in the tag team division.

The contrast in their character quickly got the tag team over with the WWE Universe. Unfortunately, their time together came to a halt on NXT after Dain was released last month.

Killian Dain recently made an appearance on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted with Dr. Chris Featherstone, where he revealed details about his storyline with Maverick and their real-life relationship. He stated that he thought that the initial pitch was a joke, but things quickly got serious.

After a couple of changes to WWE's original pitch, Dain found out that he will be teaming up with Maverick instead of attacking him. Both superstars have known each other for a long time, which reflected well in their chemistry throughout the storyline.

Killian Dain praised Drake Maverick for his energy and revealed how he helps everyone backstage, including Dain's wife, Nikki Cross. Here's what he had to say about his last WWE storyline:

"Honestly, I genuinely thought it was a rib when they said they were going to put the two of us together because it was originally pitched months and months before that and when they decided when they were going to get Drake back. But I was actually going to probably interrupt him during the Cruiserweight tournament, beat him up, and we go into something over, maybe a month or two, and when that didn't really happen. I was like, okay."

"Then I found out that they actually had to go a different direction with you as an unwitting team, you know. His energy and his enthusiasm, you know, completely made that happen. Every scene that we did, whatever else, is very similar to how we are in real life. I've known Drake for a very long time. We just kept running into each other a lot, and our relationship is very similar to what you saw on screen. I'm like this a lot of the time when I'm talking to him, and I'm listening to him like he tells me what he's bought that week or something. I'm like, 'Why would you buy something like that?' That's generally like, our life."

Killian Dain said that everything he did on WWE television alongside Drake Maverick mirrors their relationship in real life. Dain and Maverick's run as a tag team kickstarted as a surprise on WWE NXT. However, it had two deserving superstars involved in a good storyline that helped them win the crowd's attention as they started taking on bigger challenges.

Killian Dain on WWE's plans for a championship reign

Killian Dain was also asked if WWE had any plans for him to win the tag team championships alongside Maverick on the Black and Gold brand. He said he doesn't know if the creative team was headed in that direction. However, he confirmed that they were supposed to feud with The Undisputed Era on WWE NXT at one point.

