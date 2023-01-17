"I didn't get the call" Former Women's Champion confirms that she won't be part of this year's WWE Royal Rumble match 

Former WWE Superstar Michelle McCool was already in The Royal Rumble and at one time held the record for most eliminations in the match.

WWE legend The Undertaker's wife was expected to be part of the Rumble match again this year after Charlotte Flair revealed that she would love to have a dream bout with McCool.

Michelle recently took to Twitter to make it clear that she hasn't been asked to be part of the match this year.

McCool also went on to note that it's near her home this year, and she would be at the show regardless.

McCool @McCoolMichelleL Tony @ToxicArchitect Honestly a womens legend needs to win the rumble cough cough @McCoolMichelleL Honestly a womens legend needs to win the rumble cough cough @McCoolMichelleL https://t.co/Igbpu2fKbi Sadly wasn’t asked this year! It is near my home so will prob still be there….just wandering aimlessly in the audience🤣 twitter.com/toxicarchitect… Sadly wasn’t asked this year! It is near my home so will prob still be there….just wandering aimlessly in the audience🤣 twitter.com/toxicarchitect…

It's unclear what is being planned for The Women's Royal Rumble at the moment since only a handful of names have declared their place in the match.

Rhea Ripley is considered to be the favorite to win the WWE Women's Royal Rumble match

Rhea Ripley has become a dominant force in WWE over the past few months, and even though Michelle McCool won't be in the match, The Nightmare definitely will.

Ripley has already declared her place in the match, and unlike Liv Morgan, she hasn't decided which number she will enter. Instead, Ripley is expected to dominate the match and come out on top since there are already rumors about her facing Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania.

Of course, this was before Rousey lost her SmackDown Women's Championship to Charlotte Flair, so now the plan could be for her to go after Flair and exact some revenge for WrestleMania 36, where The Queen defeated her for the NXT Women's Championship.

Do you think Michelle McCool should have been asked to be part of the 2023 Royal Rumble? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

An Attitude Era star told Sportskeeda he would love to be at the Royal Rumble right here.

Poll : 0 votes