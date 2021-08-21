"I can't get over it" - Doudrop opens up about her main roster run in WWE

Former WWE NXT UK Superstar Doudrop made her main roster debut back in June 2021. She arrived on the red brand as Eva Marie's ally and instantly made a name for herself on the back of some impressive performances.

Although she has not enjoyed the best relationship with her self-proclaimed mentor Eva Marie, Doudrop is pleased with her time on WWE RAW. Sportskeeda's Rick Ucchino caught up with Doudrop ahead of SummerSlam 2021 and asked her about her main roster run so far. Here's what the budding Superstar had to say:

"It's been pretty unbelievable, like, sometimes I have to catch myself and say, 'Oh this, yes I do this now.' You know when you watch a movie and you think this is happening to you... That's it, this real-life and sometimes I have to pinch myself as I can't get over it."

Doudrop also acknowledged the WWE fans that will be in the live audience at SummerSlam tonight. She recalled when there was no crowd in WWE NXT for over 18 months and compared it to the present scenario. Doudrop didn't say what she was planning to do at the pay-per-view, but she certainly has high expectations from the crowd:

"Internally screaming! It is such a huge moment for me. This is my first time over from the UK AND UK, there wasn't any crowd at all for 18 months. So to go from having no crowds for 18 months, missing that buzz, missing that atmosphere, and that energy to the biggest crowds I've ever seen in my life, is certainly daunting. I'm not gonna lie. But I'm really looking forward to it and I'm sure Vegas is going to give me what I'm looking for," noted Doudrop.

At SummerSlam 2021, Doudrop will accompany Eva Marie to the ring during the latter's match against Alexa Bliss.

Doudrop's debut on WWE RAW

Doudrop, f.k.a. Piper Niven, arrived on WWE RAW as Eva Marie's protege. She defeated Naomi in her first match on the red brand and fought on behalf of Eva Marie. The latter would take credit for victories she didn't earn and bully Doudrop away from the limelight.

Once Eva Marie started feuding with Alexa Bliss, the former women's champion took a special interest in Doudrop. We even saw part of her interaction with Lilly on RAW, leading many to believe she could side with Bliss at SummerSlam 2021.

Will Doudriop's alliance with Eva Marie fall apart at WWE SummerSlam tonight? Let's find out.

