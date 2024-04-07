"I get it" – Shawn Michaels reflects on iconic WWE WrestleMania match 30 years on

Shawn Michaels recently opened up about a legendary match that many people view as one of the best in WWE WrestleMania history.

In 1994, Scott Hall (fka Razor Ramon) defeated Michaels in a Ladder Match at WrestleMania 10 to become the Undisputed WWE Intercontinental Champion. Before the event, a ladder match had never taken place on live WWE television.

Michaels is now the head booker of WWE's NXT developmental brand. Speaking to reporters before NXT Stand & Deliver, he reflected on how much the match against Razor Ramon still means to him:

"That's something that I was talking about with Trick [Williams]," Michaels said. "I was so fortunate to have so many of those in the WWE. When they're [NXT stars] at their age, and they're guys that are really over the hill at 27 (laughs), but to understand how important that is, now all these years later, I get it (...) I just came a little while ago from signing action figures and still signing that photo of me diving off the ladder." [5:03 – 5:43]

Shawn Michaels' father raised doubts about his career

In 1984, Shawn Michaels made his wrestling debut at the age of 19. He quickly became one of the industry's hottest prospects before establishing himself as a WWE main-eventer in the 1990s.

Michaels added that his father initially had reservations about his wrestling dream:

"You have to understand when I got into this at 19 years old, my dad asked me, 'My goodness, what if you don't have something to fall back on? What are you going to do? You'll get hurt, you'll get injured. What is going to happen with the rest of your life?' And it's 40 years later and I'm getting the opportunity to sit here in front of all of you." [5:45 – 6:03]

Michaels is widely considered to be among the greatest in-ring performers in wrestling history. He joined the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011 before receiving another induction as part of the D-Generation X faction in 2019.

