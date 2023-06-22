"I don't get why he's not in a significant story" - Former writer baffled with the way WWE is handling LA Knight 

Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. recently spoke about LA Knight not getting a big push despite being a fan favorite.

The self-proclaimed Megastar has been rising up the ranks of the roster to the point where he is getting top reactions from fans. In fact, the WWE Universe wants LA Knight to be Mr. Money in the Bank this year and go on to hold a major title in the coming months. Despite his erratic booking, fans continue to cheer for him in every arena he walks into.

This week on Wrestling with Freddie, the former writer claimed that the creative team should have been working round the clock to get LA Knight into a big storyline.

He couldn't understand why the company was not bothered to push the former Million Dollar Champion when he is getting better reactions than the majority of the WWE roster.

"I don't get it. When you get yourself over, the entire creative team should be rushing to you as soon as your promo is over and saying, 'Let's talk and figure out a story.' For whatever reason, they just refuse to give him a legit story and he's getting bigger pops than 95% of the roster whether he's supposed to be the good guy or the bad guy. The crowd loves him. I don't get why he's not in a significant story." [From 6:38 - 7:09]

santi @CenaIsGOAT The pop for LA Knight was insane #SmackDown The pop for LA Knight was insane #SmackDown https://t.co/HesGydlXGr

Freddie Prinze Jr. feels LA Knight is better at promos than commentary

During the same conversation, Freddie mentioned that possibly WWE management was grasping at straws to not push LA Knight.

He mentioned that the 40-year-old star's commentary skills were not as good as his promo skills and guessed perhaps that's the reason Vince McMahon was not firmly behind him.

"I'll say this, it's the one criticism I could say. When he did commentary, it wasn't the best. His promos were superior to his commentary when he was the guest commentator. But it's like I'm looking and picking something where I can go like maybe Vince saw the commentary and he's like, no he can't do that." [From 7:45 - 8:07]

The YEAH Movement @YEAHMovement_



#YEAHMovement #SmackDown LA Knight on commentary is a sneak preview of the future. He’s the best at EVERYTHING he does. LA Knight on commentary is a sneak preview of the future. He’s the best at EVERYTHING he does. 😂 #YEAHMovement #SmackDown https://t.co/sWzxE1j0xg

Knight will be in action on July 1 at Money in the Bank, competing against six other stars in a bid to capture the coveted contract.

Do you think LA Knight will become Mr. Money in the Bank? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit Wrestling with Freddie and add a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

Who inspired Roman Reigns to get into the business? It's not his family! Natalya tells us here!

Poll : 0 votes