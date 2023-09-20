 "I was getting about 2700 pills a month" - 4-time WWE Champion shares disturbing story of his addiction

A former WWE Champion has shared a concerning story about his addiction.

Kurt Angle is one of the most decorated superstars in WWE history. At one point in his career, he became addicted to painkillers, and things only worsened as time passed.

On the latest edition of The Joe Rogan Experience, Kurt Angle told an incredibly sad story about how serious his addiction to pills had gotten. Here's what he said:

"You know what I would do, I literally... I had 12 doctors. And I had 12 different pharmacies, 'cause you can't go to the same pharmacy twice in a month. Then I had a Mexican contact where I got them illegally. So, I was getting about 2700 pills a month. And you know what? That's all you think about. It's all you think about, how you're gonna get your drugs next time." [From 32:40 to 33:08]

Kurt Angle talks about WWE not wanting him back

Kurt Angle was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2017. Around the same time, he did an AMA on Reddit and answered a bunch of fan questions. Angle was asked what prevented him from returning to the company before 2017. Here's what he said:

"They didn't want me. And I understood why. You know, when you scr*w up so many times, your reputation is destroyed. It doesn't matter how good you are or how much the fans want you back. If you're a publicly traded company, you're looking at Kurt Angle and saying, "Okay, he's been in a lot of trouble with drugs. He's had four DUI's. He's out of control. We haven't had him in for eleven years. Is he really worth it? Will it have a negative effect on the business? Will he be a liability?" So I understood." [Via: Reddit]

Angle's recovery from drug addiction went well, and Vince McMahon trusted him enough to bring him back to WWE in 2017. He had a brief stint in the promotion for about two years before wrestling his final match at WrestleMania 35. That night, he lost to Baron Corbin.

