"I was getting ston*d" - Celebrity star details his WWE debut alongside Randy Orton; reveals segment didn't go as rehearsed

WWE has featured a number of celebrities in the squared circle over the past few years. From Bad Bunny to Travis Scott, the company has managed to include some of the biggest wrestling sensations time and time again.

Back in November last year, on WWE RAW, music sensation Jelly Roll was featured as a guest on the show, and was included in a backstage interaction and a segment in the squared circle. Following his segments, Roll sat at ringside to witness the main event match between Randy Orton and Dominik Mysterio.

Mysterio, accompanied by JD McDonagh, was trying to leave the arena early when Jelly Roll took McDonagh down, and further pushed Mysterio towards Randy Orton for a thunderous RKO.

While the segment made headlines all around the world, this wasn’t exactly what the stars had rehearsed for. In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Jelly Roll revealed that Orton was set to smash Mysterio on the announce table when he pushed the star towards the Viper. Jelly Roll further revealed that the action felt like the coolest thing ever, and that he never expected that this would lead to their match at SummerSlam.

"It was the best rub ever, dude. I'm sure y'all know this about the Viper already, but none of that happened in rehearsal. In rehearsal, I was supposed to push Dom into him, and he was supposed to table him, you know, the Randy table drop. So I was gonna push him back, Randy's gonna be there, and I was gonna push him. Instead, it was like so when Randy does it, walks over to me. I was like, Oh, this is the coolest thing ever, dude. And it was cool because obviously I was getting stoned in the back, so that's what he's alluding to,” stated the music sensation.

He further added:

“I smelled like a big reefer, but he's just so awesome. And then I was in the back that night doing my interview, I think maybe with Jackie, and he stopped and crashed my interview and put his arm around me and was like, Man, I'm proud of you, man. A lot of the celebrities have come here, gave the big rub on camera right then too. And I would have never guessed that that was going to us being able to wrestle together," he added.

When is Jelly Roll going to appear in WWE again?

Since his massive WWE debut match alongside Randy Orton against Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam, Jelly Roll has not been seen on WWE TV. The music sensation has not been advertised for any shows in the near future yet, and the date of his return to the company is unknown. Fans will have to wait and see what WWE has in store for the celebrity next.

