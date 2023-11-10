"I don't have a gimmick. This isn't a character" - WWE Superstar claims that he doesn't follow a script

A WWE Superstar recently opened up about his character and claimed that he doesn't follow a script. The superstar in question is the new signee, Lexis King, formerly known as Brian Pillman Jr.

At the end of September, vignettes started airing hinting at the debut of King. The former AEW star left Tony Khan's promotion after his contract had expired back in July of 2023.

Speaking in an interview with Booker T on the Hall of Fame podcast, King opened up about the impact professional wrestling had on his life.

"It was 100% real. I felt that way for a very long time. It was just a shot in the dark, a pure chance that the creative happened to be right on board with that. I came into WWE, I told them my story, I told them my real story. I don't have a gimmick. This isn't a character. This is real life. Wrestling has had a real impact on my life and I said, 'this is what I need to do.' I wanted this. I wanted to become my own man. It's impossible to be better than. The second coming is never better than the original. I was never going to be a better Brian Pillman. I knew that and I knew that I needed to more or less disparage his name and create my own." said King. [H/T: Fightful]

WWE NXT star Lexis King says he has no "hatred" for his late father Brian Pillman

In continuation of the same interview, Lexis King stated that he has no "hatred" for his father, Brian Pillman. However, he always wanted to follow in his footsteps and create his own name.

King further spoke quite positively about his father and mentioned how he picked up on a lot of positive traits from his father.

"I don't have any hatred towards my father, but it would have been an uphill battle to be Brian Pillman II or Brian Pillman Jr. I've gone 30 years with his name, and to come here and have this company give me the opportunity to create my own name, it was a dream come true, and it all just fell together. They gave me a few things to say, but there wasn't really a script. 'Tell us your story.' I went on the camera and everything I said was true and 100% from the heart. I didn't know him. Everybody loved him. I don't hate him. He was a great man. I inherited a lot of positive traits from him, but I don't owe him anything to use his name any further. It's his name, and now it's time for me to make mine." added King

On the latest edition of WWE NXT, King was involved in a segment with Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes.

