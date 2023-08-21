'I don't give a damn' - Former WWE writer explains heated argument with Vince McMahon

Former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz recently opened up about an argument he had with Vince McMahon.

When WWE moved from the Attitude Era to the PG Era, there was a drastic change in the landscape. The writers had a crucial role in making sure the product was catered to all sections of fans and did not include any profanity.

During a recent episode of The Masked Man Show, Gewirtz said that the drastic shift was stifling the writers. He talked about an argument he had with McMahon regarding the usage of a particular word.

"It said PG era, but really it was the G era. I remember getting into an argument with him [Vince McMahon]. I had someone write, 'I don't even give a damn,' and he says, 'God, you can't say damn, we're PG,' and I'm like, 'Yes, that's my argument, too. We are PG, that's why it's not something else.'" [ H/T Wrestling Inc. ]

Gewirtz argued that there was no problem using that word and referenced Ron Simmons' catchphrase being the same word that was being used on TV.

Former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz recalls Triple H's reaction to The Rock calling CM Punk during a dark segment

In 2017, CM Punk and WWE were not on the best of the best of terms after the former had unceremoniously quit the promotion and got served his termination papers on the day of his wedding.

During a recent episode of The Masked Man Show, Brian Gewirtz spoke about an incident when The Rock called CM Punk during a dark segment of Monday Night RAW.

"We were shooting 'Fighting With My Family' at Staples Center. The Rock was in the ring and they were chanting 'CM Punk.' Rock doesn't know what's going on with the whole Punk-WWE backstage stuff, and he pulls out his phone and is like, 'What if I called CM Punk right now?'"

He recalled Triple H's reaction who was backstage at that time. The Game turned to Gewirtz to tell The Rock that WWE were in a lawsuit with Punk.

"Triple H turned to me back at Gorilla and was like, 'someone want to remind him we're in a f**king lawsuit with this guy?' Punk didn't answer, he was doing something else at the time, so it didn't really matter. Triple H said it tongue in cheek, not legitimately angry." [ H/T 411MANIA ]

Punk later revealed that he was in an elevator and was unable to answer due to bad reception.

Which is your favorite WWE era? The Attitude Era or the PG Era? Let us know in the comments section below.

How did Bret Hart react after the Montreal Screwjob? Hear it from Natalya right here